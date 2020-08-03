August 3, 2020

  • 90°

Testing Optimera

testing Optimera.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County taps county comptroller to be next county administrator

News

Dead bodies are stacking up in this Mississippi county, here’s why

COVID-19

Sunday update: Mississippi health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

NASA astronauts on SpaceX capsule make first splashdown in 45 years

News

The Dart: Local shut-ins are nothing but fun

COVID-19

Concordia Parish records 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to rise

News

Photo gallery: Natchez alderman hosts drive-thru barbeque

News

Crime reports: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

News

Updated 2:08 p.m.: Adams County Sheriff’s deputies investigating scene of fatal shooting

BREAKING NEWS

Balloons will fly; music events, other festivities canceled for balloon fest 2020

News

Sunday Focus: Local doctors debunk myths about COVID-19

News

Home Ministry: Catholic youth spend summer helping community

News

Donations sought for Gayrage Sale encore

News

Someone to look up to: Merrill sworn in for second term as Vidalia police chief

News

Alderman to offer free drive-thru barbecue Saturday

News

Former Sen. Bob Dearing dies at 85

News

City mask mandate extended

News

Man leads officers on high-speed chase

COVID-19

Mississippi breaks single-day record for new virus cases

News

Mississippi’s COVID-19 ‘test positivity rate’ highest in nation

News

Natchez adopts ‘City Seal Unity Flag’ as a second flag

News

Reeves weighs ‘life or death’ school reopening options

COVID-19

New COVID-19 infections reported as hospitalizations in Mississippi reach an all-time high