July 16, 2020

Sandra Ann Cotton

By Staff Reports

Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

March 28, 1959 – June 15, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio — Services for Sandra Ann Cotton, 61, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Natchez, who died on Monday, June 15, 2020, were held in Ohio.  A wake service was held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and the internment was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, OH.

Services were under the direction of Caliman Funeral Home in Columbus, OH.

Sandra was born March 28, 1959, in Natchez, the daughter of Johnnie Cotton, Sr. and Irene Cotton.  She accepted Christ at an early age and entered into fellowship with St. James Baptist Church until she relocated to Columbus, OH.  Ms. Cotton was educated in the Natchez Adams School District and graduated from South Natchez Adams School in 1977.  She served in the United States Department of Navy.  After leaving the military, Sandra graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in 1994.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ernest Lee Cotton; sister, Mary Anne Cotton, and grandparents, Fred, Sr., and Mary Jackson.

Sandra leaves to cherish her beautiful spirit, three brothers, Marcus Cotton and wife Pamela, Johnnie Cotton Jr., and wife Natasha and Donald Terry Cotton and wife Malinda all of Columbus, OH; one sister, Pamela Hebert of Baton Rouge; five nephews, Johnell, Raymond and wife Terrica, Ashanti, Darius and Julian; seven nieces, Erica, Michela, Joelle, Jasmin, Raneisha, Rosalinda and Jolianna; one great nephew, Johnell; six great nieces, Jaiden, Jacayla, Makya, Myonna; one uncle, Fred Jackson, Jr., of Chicago, IL; special sisters, Penny S. Johnson, Shelia O’Bryant and Rose Jackson; Godchild, Aronica Dukes;  best friend, Gwen Collins and a host of cousins, extended families and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

