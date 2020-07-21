Help curb crime by locking doors sharing details

Natchez and Adams County are experiencing an uptick in violent crimes and non-violent crimes in recent weeks.

In the past couple of weeks, police have responded to shooting incidents within the city limits of Natchez.

One of those shootings last Friday was fatal and one the week before seriously injured a man. In addition several businesses, residence and vehicles have been broken into in recent weeks.

Police are working to develop leads and suspects in the shootings and burglaries but police need assistance from the public in many of these cases.

If you witnessed something in any of these recent cases police need you to come forward with the information to help them solve the crimes.

If you have surveillance video that might be helpful, they also would like to talk to you.

Also, lock the doors to your homes, businesses and vehicles and remove any valuable items from vehicles to dissuade people from breaking in.

If you have any information that could help solve any of these recent crimes, call the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers, to report information anonymously, at 601-442-5000.