Edward Green Jr.

Sept. 1, 1961 – July 19, 2020

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Edward “Man Green” Green, Jr., 58, of Fayette, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Richland, MS, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev. Charles Carradine officiating. Services will be under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks or face coverings are required.

Mr. Green was born September 1, 1961, in Fayette, Ms., the son of Edward and Catherine Green.

Mr. Green is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine Green, son, Anthony Keon Brown, paternal grandparents, John W. Green and Allean McBride, maternal grandparents, Albert McMiller and Mariah Herrington-Smith, two sisters, Allean Green and his twin sister, Ethel L. Fountain, two brother in laws, Milton Wright and Daniel Carl Fountain.

Survivors include his long-time companion Mattie Jean Brown, four children, Edward Green, III, Johnelaka Green, Emmanuel Green, and Lavinskey Brown all of Fayette, MS, Fiver grandchildren Averyina Fleming, Kaneisha Green, Danielle Green, and Brieanna Green, three sisters Mary Ann Green-Wright, Lorraine (Terry) Ware and Penny Ellis all of Fayette, MS, Three brothers Ernest Bell of Cherryhill, NJ, Willie (Virginia) Bell and Wade Bell both of Fayette, MS, one brother reared as his own Joseph Charles Council of Ferriday, LA and three aunts Bessie T. Green-Carter of New Orleans, LA, Bertha Reed and Lowreine Jackson of Fayette, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.