August 14, 2020

  • 81°

Thomas Daniel Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 8:05 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

April 19, 1951 – Aug. 13, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Thomas Daniel “Danny” Smith, 69, of Natchez, who died Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Natchez City Cemetery with Dr. Doug Broome officiating.  Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith was born April 19, 1951, in Brookhaven, MS, the son of Rodger William Smith Sr. and Annie Marie Wooten Smith.

Danny was most known for his work on historical properties in Mississippi and Louisiana.  There are not many homes that he hasn’t touched, but most notably known for the complete restoration of Monmouth Plantation.  He received The Preservation Craftsman Award from the Mississippi Historical Society in 1980.  He also received the 2000 Heritage Award of Merit for the rehabilitation of The Mayer House in Natchez, MS.  As well as numerous awards for his restoration work from the Natchez Historical Society.  He was an avid outdoorsman, having been a member of both Lucky 16 and Retirement Plantation hunting clubs.  He was an animated storyteller and a friend to everyone he met.  He was a devoted husband to his wife for 42 years, and a loving father and grandfather.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Katherine Smith of Natchez, MS; three daughters Julia Busek and husband Bob Buseck of Clinton, MS; Anna Foy and husband Jonathan Foy of Houston, TX; and Dottie Massey of Oxford, MS; 6 grandsons Will Freeman, Heinz Busek, Jon Bradley, Grant Foy, Rex Massey and Smith Massey; his mother, Annie Marie Smith of Natchez, MS; one brother Rodger Smith, Jr. of Natchez, MS and one sister Susan Hathcock of Bonita Springs, FL.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Foy, Bob Buseck, Rodger Smith, Roy Hathcock, Alex Sandel and Jason Soignet.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or First Baptist Church of Natchez.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

