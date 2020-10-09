Jan. 2, 1939 – Oct. 8, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Lanell Skipper, 81, of Jackson, LA will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Skipper officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from noon until we proceed to the cemetery at 1 p.m.

