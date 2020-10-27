Adams County resident died Friday with COVID-19

NATCHEZ — Another COVID-19 positive resident of Adams County has died, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The patient was an 80-year-old female who died Friday at Merit Health Natchez hospital.

As of Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a total of 44 confirmed COVID-19 positive Adams County residents died with the disease.

The latest reported deaths from local officials may not immediately appear in the state health department’s total.

MSDH on Tuesday reported 854 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths and 134 long-term care facility outbreaks in the state.

One of the latest deaths reported occurred on Sept.21 in Hinds County and was recently identified from a death certificate report, MSDH officials said.

Adams County has had a total of 1,093 COVID-19 cases since March, MSDH reports.

Statewide hospitalizations are slightly down from Sunday with 572 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 580 on Sunday, MSDH reports.

State health department officials said 159 COVID-19 positive patients are in intensive care compared to 157 positive patients that were in intensive care on Sunday.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 patients since March now stands at 116,617 with 3,283 deaths.