May 31, 2019 – Oct. 21, 2020

NEW ORLEANS — Graveside services for Rashad Carl Lewis, 29, of New Orleans, LA, who died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in New Orleans, LA will be held 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Cartrell Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home of New Orleans.

A walk-through visitation will be held at the cemetery prior to the start of service time. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Rashad Carl Lewis (Doodie) was born on May 31, 1991 in New Orleans, LA to Joseph Carl Lewis of Natchez, MS and Colleen Fleming Nealy of New Orleans, LA. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jessie “Dune” Lewis, one uncle, Vernon Eric Bernard, and one aunt, Debbie Ann Bernard White, all of Natchez, MS.

Rashad attended school at St. Peter Claver in New Orleans, LA and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Baton Rouge, LA. Later, he attended Westdale Middle School and became a 2011 graduate of Louisiana New School Academy in Baton Rouge, LA.

The chapter of Rashad’s earthly life was closed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He went home to be with the lord.

Rashad loved his family. He was affectionately called, “Doodie and Doo” by his loving family and “Young Roscoe” by his many friends. Rashad will be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves to cherish his memories: A devoted and loving mother and father, his loving stepfather, Xavier Nealy of New Orleans, LA; three loving grandmothers, maternal grandmother, Nellie Fleming of Baton Rouge, LA; paternal grandmother, Beatrice Bernard Lewis and Alfreda Nealy of Natchez, MS; one godmother, Brenda Washington of Baton Rouge, LA; three godsisters, Jacelyn Blackwell of Dallas, TX, Angela “Tootie” Fleming of Baton Rouge, LA, and Londyn Smith of Natchez, MS; six aunts, Brenda (Deon) Washington, Gail (Kwan) Fleming of Baton Rouge, LA, Sandra (Rodney) Ratliff of Tylertown, MS and Brenda Bernard of Natchez, MS, and Jeanette Lewis Jenkins of New Orleans, LA; three uncles, Carlos (Rhonda) Lewis and Derrick (Bernice) Fleming of Baton Rouge, LA, Jessie (Darlene) Lewis, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; a special great-aunt, Clara Fleming Lewis of Natchez, MS; a very special and dear aunt, Nichole (Dolan) Fleming of Baton Rouge, LA; a god-aunt, Sherika Fleming of Jackson, MS; two special cousins, Tevin Fleming of Baton Rouge, LA and Rashelle ‘Muffin’ Givens of New Orleans, LA; two special lifelong friends, Taraniesha “Nanny Poo” Hill of New Orleans, LA and Genaia Grant of Baton Rouge, LA; a lifetime and devoted companion, IKesha Causey of Baton Rouge, LA, and a hosts of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rhodesfuneral.com.