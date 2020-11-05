Vidalia woman struggling after Hurricane Delta

By Skylar Wolfe

The Natchez Democrat

VIDALIA — A Vidalia resident is still dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Delta that rolled through the Miss-Lou on Oct. 9 and 10.

Marilyn Holland, 72, has called Vidalia home her entire life and has lived in her mobile home at 102 Park Drive for 30-years.

That home is in jeopardy after Hurricane Delta tore through the front bedroom of the trailer leaving it in ruins.

“That room wasn’t in the best shape,” Holland said. “The storm Delta tore the siding all off the trailer, and the room is completely destroyed.”

Unfortunately, the damage didn’t stop there. The homes foundation is collapsing under the stress from the damage.

Holland’s neighbor of 25 years, Dena Reece said she is concerned the house may collapse altogether.

“My husband, Robert Myers, has been a contractor for the last 40-years,” Reece said. “He came and looked around and inside, and said the house is pretty much not livable. This [house] is going to eventually collapse.”

Holland said she has no way of rebuilding or purchasing a new trailer, as temperatures begin to lower for the winter months.

“I couldn’t get insurance on the trailer because it was so old,” Holland said. “I would like to stay in this park. This is my home.”

Holland said her health is already in question due to a broken hip and shoulder in recent years and limits the amount of time Holland can work.

Holland recently opened up a benefit account through Concordia Bank & Trust CO. “The Marilyn Holland Benefit Account” is for anyone who can help donate toward getting Holland a new mobile home.

Reece said she wants to see the community come together to help out one of their own.

“If there is anyone that can donate a newer trailer with a walk-in shower and bath, that would be amazing,” Reece said. “She [Marilyn] is a nice lady who is so sweet and kind. She really needs the help.”