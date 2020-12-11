Brices celebrate 70th Anniversary

The children and family of Billie Maxine and Bruce Wayne Brice Sr. would like to invite all their friends and family to celebrate the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 13, 2020. Maxine and Bruce were married on that day in 1950 in Hamburg, Arkansas. Because of the pandemic crisis, the family is not holding a face-to-face celebration in their honor but would welcome Facetime messages on the afternoon of Dec. 13 or if parties would prefer to send written congratulatory notes, send them to the couple at 352 Windermere Blvd. Alexandria, LA. 71303. A beautiful milestone in life.