December 11, 2020

Lights keep season bright in Natchez

By Editorial Board

Published 9:28 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Thank you, Netflix, for spreading the Christmas cheer in Natchez by providing and installing Christmas lights in Natchez.

The results are stunning and can be seen as residents and visitors travel along Main Street.

Natchez is one of only six cities in the United States Netflix chose to decorate this season and is the only city in Mississippi chosen by the online streaming company to have the free decorations installed.

As spectacular as the Netflix decorations are, however, Natchez and Adams County have plenty of other impressive Christmas lights and decorations to view.

Members of the Christmas in Natchez Committee, Straton Hall of Visit Natchez, and Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff of Natchez Grand Hotel & Suites, solicited residents to share addresses with them of locations with Christmas lights.

Once the addresses were compiled graphics designers went to work to create a map for people to follow to find the 26 locations in Natchez and Adams County.

The result is the Natchez Christmas Lights Driving Tour map, which is available free online at natchezdemocrat.com and at the Natchez Visitors Center.

The driving tour is a fun, COVID-19 safe way for families to get out and enjoy the Christmas season.

Thank you, Hall and Laukhuff and others who helped create the Natchez Christmas Lights Driving Tour Map.

Also, thanks to all the families and residents who have decorations for people to visit on the light tour.

Together you are making Christmas bright in Natchez.

