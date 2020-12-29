Ernest Mac Yearta Jr.
Feb. 28, 1949 – Dec. 27, 2020
NATCHEZ — A service for Mr. Ernest Mac Yearta Jr., 71, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence will be announced at a later date by Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
Mr. Yearta is survived by three daughters, Angela Burton and Victoria Nichols of Vernon, Al., and Tina Whitaker of Kingsport, TN.
You Might Like
Wandus Kaho Sr.
Aug. 29, 1957 – Dec. 21, 2020 Graveside Service for Wandus Kaho Sr., 63, of Cannonsburg, MS who died on... read more