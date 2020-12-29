Feb. 28, 1949 – Dec. 27, 2020

NATCHEZ — A service for Mr. Ernest Mac Yearta Jr., 71, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence will be announced at a later date by Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Mr. Yearta is survived by three daughters, Angela Burton and Victoria Nichols of Vernon, Al., and Tina Whitaker of Kingsport, TN.