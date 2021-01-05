CLAYTON — Funeral services for Jessie Wayne Thompson, 62, of Clayton, Louisiana, who died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ferriday, Louisiana, will be 11 a.m. today at St. Mark Baptist Church in Clayton, Louisiana with Pastor Rickey O’Quinn officiating.

Burial will follow at the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Sibley, Mississippi under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, Louisiana.