Jan. 5, 1938 – Jan. 16, 2021

FERRIDAY — Private services for Cleveland Deleho, 83, of Ferriday will be held. There will be a limited number of seats for immediate family only.

Burial will follow under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church in Ferriday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This is a walk-through visitation only. Please wear masks. We are practicing social distancing.

Cleveland was born January 5, 1938 in Lake St. John, LA, the son of Castella Minor and Eddie Deleho. He was educated in Ferriday and was retired from Missouri Pacific Railroad Company. Mr. Deleho was a member of Mt. Beulah Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed fishing, reading his Bible and watching Christian television shows.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Deleho; parents; daughter, Tanya Collins and brother, James Deleho.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Darrinton Smith and Charles Washington (Evan); three daughters, Debra Hall (Darryl, Cynthia Roberson (Larry) and Pamela Harris (Edward); one sister, Amelia Washington; grandchildren, Cedric Burns, Phaedra Burns, Miqueal Smith, Robyn Sullivan, Brooke Collins, Rekedra Franklin, Iesha Rochelle, Monica Carter, Shuntyal Carter, Shinoka Kowels, Charnae Jones, Charles Washington, Jr., Dwain Roberson, Tamika Holdman and Alicia House and other relatives and friends.

