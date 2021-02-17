July 22, 1938 – Feb. 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Donna Newman Carr, 82 of Natchez, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dan Ratcliff officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Donna was born on Friday, July 22, 1938 in New Orleans, LA and passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home in Natchez MS.

Donna attended school in Amite County MS and graduated from Liberty High School in 1956. She attended Southwest Mississippi Junior College from 1956 to 1958. Donna then attended Delta State University in Cleveland, MS from 1958 to 1960. This is where she met and married Roger C. Carr. They were married on August 08, 1959 and she graduated months later. They were both Physical Education Majors and taught school in Piycune for several years. Donna always recalled Friday night football games were one of her favorite pastimes. McComb, MS was their home from 1964 until 1981, then they moved to Natchez, MS. She enjoyed guiding tours at several of the Antebellum homes, the Homemakers Club, visiting friends, spending time with family and grandchildren, gardening and animals. Donna was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Natchez. Over the years, she was involved in teaching children in Sunday School, Choir, VBS, Greeter, Adult Choir, Count on us Club, Joyful Hearts, various committees and crews. She also went to Bolivia twice on major Mission trips.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Lorena and Will Davis Newman; husband, Roger Carr; and grandson, Gabriel Carr.

She is survived by her son, Bill Carr and his wife Elisa of Roxie, MS; daughter, Ann Burley and her husband Michael of Ferriday, LA; three sisters, Paula Caston and her husband Clay of Liberty MS, Linda Hill and her husband Tom of Atlanta GA, and Martha Whittington of McComb, MS; sister-in-law, Joan Carr of New Albony MS; and four grandchildren, Morgan Carr and fiancé’ Brett Brown, Shane Carr, Rex and Bailey Burley.

She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews

Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Stephens, Gene Perkins, Moose Tolbert and Randy Myers.

A special thanks to Dr. James Moore, Courtney, David, Sheila and Bro. Dan Wynn of Deaconess Hospice, and the extended family of caregivers Katie Anderson, Geraldine Minor, Celeste Melencon and Lea Drake.

Memorials may be made to Natchez Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, Natchez, MS 39120 or Paws Shelter, 1212 S. 1st street, Ferriday, LA 71334.

The family will receive friends at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.