Help your area by reporting storm damages

Undoubtedly, many have suffered damages from last week’s severe winter storms.

We’ve seen reports of trees on houses, leaks inside of buildings and other damages caused by the weight of ice and sleet on trees and rooftops.

Despite the number of incidents we’ve heard about, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports show only one home and four businesses in Adams County affected by the storm.

Adams County must have an accumulative total of $130,000 to $140,000 worth of damages submitted to receive any help for those who were affected by the storm.

Reportable damages include anything from leaking roofs, busted water pipes to trees on top of buildings.

In Concordia Parish, damages can also mean spoiled food caused by prolonged power outages. The parish should meet an $80,000 threshold to be eligible for state or federal aid.

Those submitting damage surveys can also include photos showing proof of exactly where the problems have occurred.

Although monetary help is not guaranteed, it cannot hurt to take a few minutes of your day while filing insurance claims to complete the survey.

Yes, whether or not you have insurance you can still report damages.

Residents of Adams County should go adamscountyms.net/emergency-management and scroll down towards the bottom of the page to click on the “report damage” link.

Louisiana residents should go to damage.la.gov to report damages.