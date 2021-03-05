March 5, 2021

  • 54°

Time is now to apply for John S. Callon Scholarship

By Staff Reports

Published 8:07 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

To the editor:

Each year since 1983, the Krewe of Phoenix has provided fun, food and great entertainment for the people of the Miss-Lou area and beyond.

Normally, we have Call Out Ball with entertainment of glitz and glam. King Rex and Queen Rosalie are presented to the public and entertained by the Dukes and Duchesses representing that year. We also have the Duke and Duchess party with more music, dancing, food and camaraderie.

The Grand Ball is our formal with huge music and food. Our most fun function is the Krewe of Phoenix Parade — a time when so many enjoy the excitement of the floats, lights, music, toys, stuffed animals and other trinkets. Don’t forget the smiles on the faces of the young and old.

Sadly, we have not been able to participate in any of the festivities this year due to COVID 19, as all of you are aware. Many are missing the Mardi Gras activities. But, there is one very important thing we as a krewe refuse to miss out on, the awarding of our scholarship.

Each year, one fortunate senior will receive $2,000 in scholarship money for their freshman year. The John S. Callon Scholarship is named in honor of Krewe of Phoenix King Rex I, John S. Callon.

This scholarship is based on many factors such as ACT score, GPA, community service, honors, leadership and school activities.

Packets have been sent to the guidance counselors in Adams County and Concordia Parish schools. Students who are interested in applying need to see their school counselor, complete the packet and mail it to Krewe of Phoenix, P.O. Box 2062, Natchez, MS 39120.

Shanna Pollard, Scholarship Chairman for the Krewe of Phoenix

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

City readies for Spring Pilgrimage 2021

News

Waterproof crash claims two lives

News

City: Be patient with limb clean up

Business

New chicken tender restaurant coming to Natchez

News

Mississippi expands COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 or older

News

New Visit Natchez director aiming to bridge gap between tourism partners

News

Vidalia man turns himself in to Ferriday police for October shooting incident

News

Governor’s orders do not relax local COVID-19 restrictions

News

Forbes calls Natchez No. 5 in “Top 10 Best Places In America” to avoid pandemic

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves lessens COVID-19 restrictions

News

Neighbor helping neighbor a common sight after winter storm

News

Supervisors: No employee raises possible because of budget concerns

News

Chamber pot spares Stanton Hall from further storm damage

News

Supervisors approve payment system for attorneys

News

3 alleged to have broken into vehicles in Beau Pre in Adams County custody

News

Six scouts sworn in as Eagle Scouts together

News

Dart:Sagos mix business with Rhythm Night Club passion project

News

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

News

Author Richard Grant speaks about book, Natchez at Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration

Business

New machinery introduced at Natchez countertop business

News

Vidalia still under boil water advisory after winter storm

News

Natchez hires assistance for storm cleanup

News

Bishop Gunn lead singer McCready arrested Thursday in Concordia Parish

News

Vidalia missing teen found after extensive search