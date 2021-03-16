March 16, 2021

Etheridge

Glenn Etheridge

By Staff Reports

Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

June 29, 1956 – March 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Glenn Etheridge, 64, of Natchez who died Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Ferriday will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at McNeely Road Church of God, 98 McNeely Road Natchez, MS 39120 with Pastor Larry Hays officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at McNeely Road Church of God and 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Glenn was born on June 29, 1956 in Natchez to Bill and Alma Etheridge. He was a lifelong resident of Natchez, except for four years spent away at four different colleges, and longtime member of Natchez Church of God.

Glenn was the owner of Etheridge True Value Hardware in Natchez for decades and was ever grateful for the loyalty of many customers.

He loved music (especially Elvis!) and Ole Miss sports, and was the most devoted husband, brother, father, and Christian imaginable.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother-in-law, Bob Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cindy Etheridge; two daughters, Casey Etheridge Desselles and husband Scott of Robert, Louisiana, and Lindsey Etheridge Lazinsky and husband Nathan of Oxford, Mississippi; his sister, Gloria Allen of Cleveland, Tennessee; and two grandsons, Lucas and Finnegan Desselles.

Pallbearers will be Gary Holloway, J.D. Whitehead, Garry Simpson, Mike Collier, John Betts, and Danny Sims.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cliff Hataway, Don Smith, Bobby Short, Iva Ray Thornton, Allen Wingfield, and Thomas O’Neal.

Glenn’s family especially appreciates his great friends Cliff Hataway, Leon Bullen, Ellis Felter, and Greg Easterling for speaking, singing, and playing music for the ceremony.

For the protection of the family, please wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made in Glenn’s honor to The Chosen television series, the show about the life of Jesus of Nazareth that he adored, at thechosen.tv.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

