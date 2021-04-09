Annie Laura Wyatt
WOODVILLE— Graveside services for Annie Laura Wyatt, 60, who died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Merit Health in Jackson, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at D. Rollins Funeral Home, 409 Sligo Street, Woodville with Reverend Eric Brown officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from noon to service time at D. Rollins Funeral Home. Masks will be required.
