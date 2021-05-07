One dead, 2 injured in two vehicle wreck in Vidalia

VIDALIA — One died and two were injured in a two vehicle wreck on U.S. 84 in Vidalia on Thursday evening, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.

A single passenger Ford F-250 collided with a two passenger Nissan Maxima at approximately 7 p.m. in the westbound lane in front of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Merrill said.

The driver of the Ford F-250 was transported to the hospital and the driver of the Nissan Maxima succumbed to their injuries.

Merrill said the passenger in the Nissan was treated and released at the scene.

“Toxicology reports are pending and this accident is still under investigation by the Vidalia Police Department,” Merrill said.

This story will be updated with more information.