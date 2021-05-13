May 13, 2021

Singleton

Getta Mae Green Singleton

By Staff Reports

Published 7:15 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Oct. 31, 1944 – May 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Getta Mae Green Singleton, 76, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Bishop J.L. Hammitte officiating. There will be limited seating due to COVID-19.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Getta was born October 31, 1944, the daughter of Katie Fulton Green and Lloyd Green. She graduated from high school, furthered her education and received a Bachelor’s degree. Getta was a retired teacher. Mrs. Singleton was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Ingar “Curt” Singleton, sisters Rosanna Lenoir and Lucille Graves, and brothers, James “Buddy” Green and Marrion Green.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband William Singleton Jr.; son William Renard Singleton; daughters Josephine Dennis (Chris), LaVonne Wright (Cassius) and Kristine Smith (Kuyunnie); honorary daughter Katie Graves; sisters Katie R. Dinelli (Moraye), Versa R. Cole and Betty M. Butler, grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

