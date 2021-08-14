More than 25 employers seek workers at Vidalia job fair Wednesday

By Chloe Abernathy

The Natchez Democrat

VIDALIA — Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday Vidalia Conference & Convention Center, approximately 100 people meandered by tables set up by more than 25 different prospective employers in the Miss-Lou.

The job fair hosted by Natchez Inc., Concordia Chamber of Commerce, Natchez Chamber of Commerce, and Concordia Economic Development provided an opportunity for potential employees to connect with several companies in the Miss-Lou area and lasted until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fair had more than 25 companies show up to speak with their prospects and a consistent flow of applicants throughout the day.

Alissa Wilson, one of the attendees, stopped by almost every table to see all of the employers represented.

Torrey Groce, a Senior Associate with Silas Simmons LLP said the company’s experience at the event was successful. Torrey also said he was able to speak with several individuals about job opportunities and received some remarkable resumes.

Many other companies, such as the City of Natchez, also said their efforts at the job fair were met with great response as they received applications.

Other companies present and seeking employees included: 100 Main, Adams County Nursing Center, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Core Civic, County Pie, Delta Energy, Delta Fuel, Glenburnie Nursing Home, Home Hardware, Jones Companies, Jordan, Kaiser and Sessions, Little Easy Cafe, Loss Prevention Services, Magnolia Grill, Natchez Electric & Supply Co., Rig Masters, Roux 61, Smoot’s Grocery, Southern Designs, Syrah Technologies, Pearl Street Pasta, Vidalia Mills, VonDrehle Corporation, Wilmar Construction, Womack & Sons Construction Group and many others.

Those who missed their chance to visit employers on Wednesday will have another chance on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Natchez Convention Center, 211 Main Street. Masks are required while inside the convention center. While this event is free of charge, pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and present at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

For help building your resume before then, visit a WIN Job Center near you. Locations and contact information can be found at mdes.ms.gov.