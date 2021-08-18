Robert Harold Savino

July 1, 1947 – Aug 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Robert “Bob” Harold Savino, 74, of Natchez who died Monday, August 16, 2021, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Scott Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church.

Bob was born July 1, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY the son of Vincent Savino and Dorothy Gilbert Savino.

He retired from Co-Lin Community College after 23 years as an HVAC Instructor. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Dorothy Savino; and two sisters, Mona Timm and Shirley Savino.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Sue Savino of Natchez, MS; children, Dawn Marie Teuscher and husband Tim of Pagosa Springs, CO, Jacqueline Ann Scott of Pilot Point, TX, Robin Lyn Nickel and husband Mark of Andrews, TX, Bridgit Barbara Kingsbery and husband Clent of Frisco, TX, Brooke Elizabeth Conley and husband Derek of Plano, TX, Brianne Lee Savino of Ogdensburg, NY, Kristen Anne Abney of Natchez, MS, Jaclyn Nicole VanDevender of Stevens Point, WI, Mark Gardner VanDevender, II of Natchez, MS; 23 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren sister Joannie Baker and husband Gary of Ogdensburg, NY and brother, Ronald Savino and wife Joan of Rochester, NY.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kyle Ransom Rainey, Drew Alexander Williams, Lee Nik Salek, Luke Ryon Salek, Lance Sassan Salek, William Cole Scott, Jack McCoy VanDevender and Miles William Conley.

Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Zachary Robert Teuscher, Austin Wayne Baker, Dillon Kyle Baker, and Landon Montgomery Savino.

Memorials may be made to Assumption Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.