June 16, 1940 – Aug. 15,2021

Graveside services for Addie Blanton Knight, 81 of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grove AME Church Cemetery

Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

A walkthrough visitation will be on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.