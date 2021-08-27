Oct. 03, 1950 – Aug. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Ray Herman Skates, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Natchez, MS.

Ray was born October 3, 1950, in Natchez, MS, the son of Herman Bankston Skates and Dorothy Marie Skates.

Ray was full of life with lots of stories to tell and everyone who knew him, had many “Ray stories” to tell. Nothing made Ray prouder than his family, his favorite pass time was family time. His ultimate saying was “there is nothing like good family.” One of his favorite hobbies was aviation. Ray had many accomplishments in his life a few being: National Guard, a successful businessman starting Skates Auto Glass in 1983, and Skates Mini Storage in 1985. He faithfully attended Briarwood Church of Christ, his love for the Lord showed in his actions and love for others.

“I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” – John 14

Ray was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Skates, of Vidalia, LA, two daughters, Tonya Eason and husband, Brian of Natchez, MS, Casey Eck and husband, Chris of Park Hills, MO, three sons Jered Skates and wife, Chasity of Brookhaven, MS, Adam Skates and wife, Jessica of Flora, MS, Russell Skates of Natchez, MS; two step-daughters, Aubrie LaSyone of Denim Springs, LA and Abbie Temple and husband, Josh of Haughton, LA; 8 grandchildren, Scotty Galbreath and wife, Carli, Dylan Galbreath and Jordan Parker, Lane Galbreath, Juliana Galbreath, Allie Skates, Emma Skates, Lyncoln Eck, and Hayes Temple; 2 great-grandchildren, Scottlyn Galbreath and coming soon, Ayden Ray Galbreath; 2 sisters, Peggy June and husband, Jimmy, Charlotte Ward and husband Terry; 1 brother, Barry Skates and wife, Nona; 4 nieces and 4 nephews.

Pallbearers; Scott, Scotty, Dylan, and Lane Galbreath, Ryan McGraw, and Connor Verucchi; Honorary pallbearers; Concordia Parish Airport Crew, David Bray, Jimmy Haygood, Bo Mangun, Roger McCranie, Mitch Hobgood, Mike Skates, Gary Holloway and James Bradshaw.

A thank you to Merit Health staff and Nurse Robin Wiggins.

In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s, phone number (800) 608-3023, or Berean Children’s Home 1180 Berea Trail SE, Bogue Chitto MS, 39629, email address is bereanchildrenshome@cableone.net.

“Every child deserves a good childhood” – Ray

