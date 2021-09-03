Alice Aretha Rose Stewart-Colenburg

Dec. 5, 1965 – Sept. 1, 2021

ROXIE — Graveside services for Alice Aretha Rose “Retha” Stewart-Colenburg, 55, of Roxie, MS, who departed this earthly life on September 1, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamburg at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Wednesday, September 8, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Ms. Alice was born on December 5, 1965, in Natchez, to Lee Andrew and Julius Willis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roy Junior Colenburg.

Retha leaves to cherish her memories one son, Marcus Stewart; two daughters, Aketha R. and Aretha L.; grandchildren; three sisters: Gretchen, Vanessa, and Carol Stewart; one brother, Tony Bacon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.