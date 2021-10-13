Aug. 14, 1962 – Sept. 23, 2021

Memorial services for Joan Harper McCullough, 59, of Tyler, TX, formerly of Natchez, who died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church.

Joan was born Aug. 14, 1962, in Natchez, the daughter of Clara Griffin and Charlie Harper. She was a 1980 graduate of North Natchez High School. She was a member of Mt. Rose Baptist Church, Troup, TX. Joan was preceded in death by her father; maternal and paternal grandparents; and husband, Garner Ray McCullough.

Joan leaves to cherish her memories; siblings, Thomas, Cleo, Charlie, Benita and Janice; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.