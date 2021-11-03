Catherine Jones Green

Funeral services for Catherine “Willie Mae” Jones Green, 84, of McDouough, GA, formerly of Vidalia, LA, will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery with Dr. Raymond Riley officiating. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Mrs. Green, daughter of Eddie and Rosetta Scutter Jones was born in Knox and died in McDonough, GA.

She is survived by three sons, Kim Green and Gary Green both of Houston, TX and Willie Green of Baton Rouge, LA; six daughters, Cynthia Green Rundles of Atlanta, GA, Sherrie Converse (Toney) of McDonough, GA, Lisa Green of Louisville, KY, Arnita Green of Ft. Worth, TX, Tammie Green and Cammie Green of Jonesboro, GA; twenty-three grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren. And a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Also, her good friends, Betty Hooper and Alice Nolden both of Vidalia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Glenda Kennedy and eight siblings.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

