Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder Thursday evening, suspect in custody
Published 9:46 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a murder Thursday evening at 34 Old Courthouse Road in Natchez.
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said at approximately 9:40 p.m. that detectives were still on scene actively investigating at a suspect has been taken into custody. The suspect’s and victim’s names have not been released.
“That is all I can say for now until the family has been properly notified,” Patten said. “This is an active investigation.”
This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.