May 28, 1956 – Nov. 28, 2021

FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Doug Miller, Sr., 65, of Lake St. John, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at noon with Father Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Doug was born on Monday, May 28, 1956, in Natchez, MS. and passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 on Lake St. John. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association where he was named the 2013 Louisiana Cattleman of the year. Doug served as Constable for Tensas Parish Ward Three for two terms. He was an avid Outdoorsman who loved hunting, working his cattle, watching his children play sports and loved LSU Tiger Football.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dalton Watson Miller and mother, Lucy Matthews Miller.

Doug is survived by his wife, Casey Storey Miller of Lake St. John, LA; sons, Douglas Miller, Jr. and his fiancé, Courtney of Denham Springs, LA and Duncan Miller of Lake St. John, LA; daughter, Marie Miller of Dayton, Ohio; step sons, Dlyan Hopkins and his wife, Courtney of New Orleans, LA and Dalton Hopkins of Lake St. John, LA; grandson, Douglas Miller III of Denham Springs, LA; granddaughters, Jacksyn and Cullynn Miller of Denham Springs, LA; brothers, Dalton “Dee” Miller Jr. and his wife, Beth of Louisville, MS and Mark Miller and his wife, Kala of Natchez, MS. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Goodwin, Ken Mahoney, Mike Gandy, Everett Poole, Joe Higdon and Ryan Hestle.

The family requests memorials to be made to the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Fund.