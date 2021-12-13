Aug. 29, 1941 – Dec. 10, 2021

NATCHEZ — Mildred Ann Morris Ball Wade passed away in her sleep early morning Dec. 10, 2021, in Natchez. She was born on August 29, 1941, in Woodville, Mississippi, to Green B. and Edna Morris.

Visitation was Sunday, December 12th 12-2pm at Newman Chapel in Woodville, with graveside service immediately following at Evergreen Annex under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Mildred was a 1959 graduate of Woodville High School where she enjoyed playing basketball. She attended Mississippi University for Women before leaving to start a family.

She leaves behind one sister, Jean Brown; two children, Tina Johnston & husband, Lee and Jim Ball and wife, Donna; one grandson, Ian Ball; one step-grandson, Brodie LaFontaine; one stepson, Chris Wade; her favorite cousin, Douglas Bell and her life-long best friend, Martha Ann Herrington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Gail Webster; her daughter Edna Ball; her first great love, James Ball and her second husband, Donald Wade.

Her family would like to thank Ed Daly, Chuck Borum, the staff of Merit Health and Deaconess for their care during her illness. We appreciate all the calls, texts and messages with love and support from our wonderful friends and family.