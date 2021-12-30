Three-pointers give French Settlement breathing room in win over Ferriday

SICILY ISLAND, La — Ferriday and French Settlement were all square after a half of play at 20 points a piece. However, a couple of three-pointers in the second half was enough to separate the Lions from the Trojans as they won 52-42 Thursday night.

Head coach Shaun Davis said his team had changed its defense up and this gave space to French Settlement to shoot the three. It was the difference as Ferriday struggled to knock down shots on the offensive half of the court.

From tip-off, Ferriday played with passion and a chip on their shoulder. Pamerion Swanson wore his heart on his sleeve and is the Trojan’s vocal leader.

“We aren’t the most efficient offensive team but we hustle and try to score in transition,” Swanson said. “They are going to play hard and with emotion every game. I was challenging them to compete every game and play with intensity no matter who we played.”

They did just that against the Lions who had a whole bench of players to call up. Ferriday is still down on numbers but will have four players to return next week. Having those players return would give Swanson a break to catch his breath.

Players returning would give Ferriday enough gas in the tank to finish out games as they were out of energy in the final quarter against French Settlement. This whole season, they have not had the entire team at practice due to COVID and off the court issues. They are behind in their development

“We are a 5-7 team who didn’t play basketball last year and we have had core team issues at practice,” Davis said. “ It has gotten us behind. We haven’t had one practice or day of conditioning where everyone was there.”