MISSING: Sheriff’s office still searching for 16-year-old girl from Adams County

NATCHEZ — A search continues for a 16-year-old girl from Natchez who has been missing since Jan. 6. Adams County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting help from the community to find her.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing child alert for Lyla Vandevelde last week, who was last seen wearing blue jogging pants, yellow shoes and a blue jacket on Jan. 6 in Natchez, the alert sates. Her direction of travel is unknown, the sheriff’s office states.

However, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he believes she may still be in Adams County.

Patten said the girl and her sister ran away from home at the same time and her sister has since been found safe and returned to her family.

Lyla Vandevelde is described as having red hair that is below the shoulder in length and is sometimes worn curly or in a high bun or in a headband. She has no scars or tattoos and is 5 feet, four inches tall and 115 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts should contact ACSO at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.