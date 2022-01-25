James Jonathan Myers

June 6, 1945 – Jan. 22, 2022

Funeral services for James Jonathan “Jimmy” Myers, 76, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Vidalia Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Visitation for family and friends at Vidalia Presbyterian Church from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Jimmy was born on Wednesday, June 6, 1945, in Mobile, AL, and passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA.

He was a former graduate of Vidalia High School, where he served as a drum major in the band, while excelling in basketball and track. Jimmy went on to play in the band at Louisiana State University, before joining the Navy and serving in Vietnam. He spent two years aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier, working in the captain’s office. Jimmy served as President for Vidalia Chamber of Commerce for two terms. He owned and operated Myers Electric in Vidalia for almost 50 yrs. and was a proud elder of the Vidalia Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Colmetta Myers and one brother, Tommy Myers,

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Myers; son, Jay and wife, Tracy Myers; granddaughters, Lyndsey Myers and Lauryn Myers; brother, Johnny and wife, Susan Myers.

Pallbearers will be Wally Wallace, Marc Wallace, Joseph Wall, Van Nelson, John Erick Myers, and Bo Myers

