Aug. 21, 1965 – Feb. 26, 2022

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Anthony Wade Kirby, 56, of Ferriday, La., will be held at Sycamore Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Troy Boleware officiating. Interment will follow at Harrisonburg Cemetery, Harrisonburg, La., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

