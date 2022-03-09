March 23, 1939 – March 3, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie James Jones, 82, of Natchez, who died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Barry Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing at the funeral home and at the cemetery.

Willie was born March 23, 1939, the son of Nicie Jones and James Jones. He was a retired master automotive technician. Mr. Jones was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. He was a member of the Lifetime of Auto Mechanics, taught vocational school and was an instructor at Tougaloo College. Mr. Jones was also a member of the Master Class New Orleans Automotive Technicians. He enjoyed hunting, automotive and westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Joanette Davis Jones; sister: Rosetta Jones Woods, brother, Frank Earl Jones; grandparents: George and Virginia Green Jones and Steve and Lizzy Jones.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter: Gwendolyn Jones Parker; three sons: Gregory Jones (Lawanda), Carl Jones (Marcelle) and Reginald Green (Sherron); brother, Albert L. Jones (Juanita); sister: Jessie Murphy (George), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.