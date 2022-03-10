Man charged with attempted sex crime against a minor

Published 3:11 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — An additional charge of attempted sexual battery of a minor was filed against a man arrested for rape last week, Adams County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Trevor Nathaniel Posey, 23, after authorities were notified of a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Feb. 25.

On Monday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed additional charges against Posey for an alleged attempted sexual battery of a minor. He was booked on the additional charge and will be arraigned in Adams County Justice Court.

The court set bond at $50,000

ACSO states this investigation continues and if anyone has any additional information, please contact them at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

