FAYETTE – Graveside services for Willa Mae Sampson Chambers, 82, of Harriston, MS who died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her residence in Harriston, will be at the Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. C. Wilson officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.