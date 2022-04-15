Sept. 3, 1939 – April 10, 2022

Funeral services for Iris Louise Ellis Hill, 82, who passed away on April 10, 2022, will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Murray’s Temple COGIC in Natchez, MS, with Dr. Mark Ellis officiating. Interment will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Tuesday, April 19, at the church from 9 a.m. until service time.

Iris was born on Sept. 3, 1939, in Natchez, MS, to Willie Joe Ellis and Mattie Stewart Ellis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Bennell Ellis, Edward “Billy” Ellis, George “Fred” Ellis, and Alonzo “Joe Boy” Ellis and two sisters, Augusta Garmon and Geraldine Ellis Craig.

Iris leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Cynthia Hill, Jofferion (Darren) Hill Miles, Lindall Walter, Lee “Tabatha” (London) Hill Bridget; eight grandchildren, Zenia Smith, Michael Smith, Jarren Hill, Cynecia Hill, Lashonda Tenner, Amber Robinson, London Bridget, IV and Asia Bridget; 11 great grandchildren, Courtney Rothchild, Damien Hughs, Jr., Faith Butler, Skyler, Jarren, Autumn, and Jayden Hill, London Bridget, V and Sarai Bridget; three sisters, Lessie (Al) Brown, Barbara Sims and Linda Ellis; and two brothers, Elder Willie (Estelle) Ellis and Avery “Aaron” Ellis.