Weather Forecast: April 20, 2022

JACKSON — The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Natchez beginning April 23.

As of Monday morning, the Natchez River Gauge was at 45.2 feet. The river is expected to rise to above 49 feet by Monday, April 25. Natchez’s flood stage is at 48 feet. Wednesday it is forecasted to be at 46.5 feet.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Hold on to your hats, there will be a South Southeast wind 10-to-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. The wind is South Southeast 10-to-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.