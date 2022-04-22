Weather Forecast: April 23, 2022, now includes moon phases, river stages and feeding times

Published 4:36 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Enjoy the start of Eurofest on what should be a mostly sunny day Saturday. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

Roll into the weekend with some great weather for Eurofest, a classic european car show held on the Natchez Bluff at 10 a.m. According to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, it will be a great mostly sunny day for cruising with a high of 83, a low of 64 and South by Southeast wind 5-to-15 mph. Wind gusts will get up to 25 mph so don’t get swept away.

The NWS River Gauge for Natchez is at 46.4 as of Friday morning, the forecasted stage is 47.1 on Saturday.

The moon will be in its last quarter tomorrow and will be at 36.6 percent waning crescent on Sunday.

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Feeding Times

Morning Minor: 1:38 a.m.

Morning Major: 6:13 a.m.

Afternoon Minor: 11:52 a.m.

Afternoon Major: 6:42 p.m.

