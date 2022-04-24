Weather Forecast: April 25, 2022

Grab your raincoat, boots and umbrella there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation Monday. Rain and a thunderstorm are possible. High of 84 and a low of 60 with wind speeds at 5-to-10 mph SSE.

As of Sunday morning, the Natchez River Gauge was at 47, Natchez will hit 47.6 on Monday. Flood stage for Natchez is 48 feet above gauge zero.

Feeding Times:

Morning Minor 3:03 a.m., Morning Major 8:01 a.m. Afternoon Minor 2:05 p.m. and Afternoon Major 8:25 p.m.