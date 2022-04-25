Weather Forecast: April 26, 2022

Published 6:00 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers are in the forecast for Natchez Tuesday. The high is 71 with a NNE wind at 10-to-15 mph. Gusts can reach as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 48.

As of Monday morning, Natchez was at 47.4 feet above gauge zero on the Mississippi River gauges. It is forecasted to rise to 47.7 Tuesday, 48 feet is flood stage for Natchez.

Feeding Times:

Morning minor is  at 3:36 a.m, Morning Major is at 8:49 a.m. Evening Minor is at 3:08 p.m. and Evening Major is at 9:12 p.m.

