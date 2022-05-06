Weather Forecast: May 6, 2022

Published 6:28 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

Trey Gill, left, 15, and Bankston Jordan, 15, line up a putt Saturday during the Joe Fortunato-Allen Brown Golf Classic at Duncan Park. (Nicole Hester | The Natchez Democrat)

It should be beautiful weather for golfers Saturday competing in the Joe Fortunato/Allen Brown tournament, or maybe those who are looking to relax by a pool.

Saturday will be sunny and 85 with a calm wind blowing out of the North Northwest at 5 mph. Saturday night will have a low around 64.

Last nights rainfall was .35 inches.

Sunrise will be at  6:15 a.m. and Sunset is at 7:50 p.m.

The Natchez River Gauge was at 45.3 feet above gauge zero Friday morning. It is forecast to fall to 45 feet and continue to fall a little before rising Monday.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 11:43 p.m., Morning Major is at 4;12 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 9:41 a.m. and Afternoon Major is at 4:37 p.m.

