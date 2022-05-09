16-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle, making threats

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 16-year-old Phillip Stokes and charged him as an adult with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon for allegedly firing at a moving vehicle and making numerous threats on social media, authorities said.

Stokes was booked at the Adams County jail on Thursday.

His bond has been set at $200,000 according to arrest records.

ACSO investigator Delayne Bush said the sheriff’s office received several reports “within the last month or so” of Stokes presenting a gun and threatening to harm certain people in social media posts. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on April 20, Stokes was allegedly standing near Phillip West Road in Natchez and fired a gun at a moving vehicle with two people inside.

“We just acquired the information filed at other agencies,” Bush said. He added the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.