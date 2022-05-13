Police arrest Vidalia man for sexual battery of two 13-year-olds

VIDALIA — Vidalia Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old man from Vidalia for a second time Thursday on sexual battery charges involving two 13-year-old females.

Police first arrested Trayvon Thomas, 22, on April 16 quickly after they reportedly responded to a call about an adult man found in a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom.

At the time, Thomas was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and received a bond of $35,000. He was arrested again Thursday on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and two counts of sexual battery.

According to a news release from Vidalia Police Department, further investigation ensued after the first arrest and investigators determined that Thomas had a sexual relationship with the 13-year-olds. Search warrants were issued and investigators reportedly found inappropriate messages and pictures between Thomas and the first juvenile victim.

Thomas’s bond for the additional charges was set at $125,000, for a total bond of $160,000.