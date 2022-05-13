Weather Forecast: May 14, 2022

Saturday could be a super soaker or a super sunny day depending on how the weather plays out during the Mudbug Music Festival.

According to the forecast from NWS Jackson, Natchez should have a mostly sunny day with 50% chance of rain and an estimate of precipitation being a quarter to a half of inch for the day. The high will be 89 with a calm wind coming out of the ESE. The low Saturday night is 66 with a 20 percent chance of storms.

The Mississippi River gauge indicates 45 feet above gauge zero and rising by .6 feet to 45.6 feet. It should continue to rise heading into the weekend and will near crest May 18. The flood stage for the Mississippi River is 48 feet above gauge zero.

Email newsletter signup

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m. and sunset is at 7:55 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor is at 4:22 a.m., Morning Major is at 10:29 a.m., Afternoon minor is at 5:46 p.m. There is no Afternoon major listed.