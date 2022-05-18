Dorothy Grace Sanders

Sept. 13, 1942 – May 15, 2022

NATCHEZ — A family graveside service for Dorothy “Dot” Grace Sanders, 79, of Natchez, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Sanders went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS after a brief illness.

Mrs. Sanders was born September 13, 1942, in Mobile, AL and was the only daughter of Benjamin Jefferson “B.J.” and Lillie Mae “Lil” Powell Grace.

She moved to Natchez in 1946 and graduated from Natchez High School class of 1960. She married the love of her life James E. “Jim” Sanders on August 5, 1960. Dot and Jim went on to have three children over the next six years. They lived in Butler, AL, Vicksburg, MS, Atlanta, GA, Marks, MS and finally settled back in Natchez in 1980 when they purchased Drive-In Cleaners on Homochitto Street.

Dot had a love of music and art at a young age and was a trained pianist, organist, and artist. She shared this talent over many years of teaching and playing for church services in Atlanta, GA and the Miss Lou. Her career also included being a licensed Mississippi Real Estate Agent, art teacher, owner of The Corner Cupboard and co-owner of Drive-In Cleaners. Even with such a wonderful career, she would tell you her favorite job was being wife to Jim, mother to Cheri, Keith and Benjie, grandmother of 9 grandchildren and great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of one great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents B.J. and Lil Grace.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Jim Sanders and one brother Ben (Scherry) Grace of Natchez; her children Cheri Sanders, Keith Sanders and Benjie (Lisa) Sanders all of Natchez; nine grandchildren: Matt (Christie) Robbins of Brandon, MS, Josh Richards of Dallas, TX, Brittany Richards of Natchez, James Bailey of Natchez, Brandon (Allison) Sanders of Byram, MS, Kaylee (Dakota) Vaughan of Biloxi, MS, Dillon Hollingsworth of Lake Jackson, TX, and Harlee Sanders of Vidalia, LA; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Pallbearers are: Matt Robbins, Josh Richards, James Bailey, Brandon Sanders, Dakota Vaughan and Dillon Hollingsworth. Honorary pallbearers are: Matt Willis, Tommy Porter, Kevin Graham and Spencer McAllister.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.