Thomas Craven Honeycutt

GLOSTER – Thomas Craven “Buddy” Honeycutt passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in McComb, MS., at the age of 71.

Thomas worked in the cable industry most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Emma Jean Hicks Honeycutt; one son, Sam Honeycutt and his wife, Missy of Meadville, MS.; one daughter, Holly H. Cauley and husband, Ben of Lincolnton, N.C.; three grandchildren, Carter Cauley, Blake and Madie Bullion, many nieces and nephews; two brothers, Ralph Honeycutt of Maiden, N.C. and Rev. Eddie Honeycutt of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Email newsletter signup

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Mary Edwards Honeycutt, and one sister Elizabeth H. Martin.

Visitation was held Monday, May 23, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS., followed by Funeral Services at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Bart.