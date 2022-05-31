Weather Forecast: June 1, 2022

Jump with joy into June but not because of the temperatures. Instead celebrate AC, shade and cool water as the summer heat is here to stay.

Wednesday is forecast to be a Mostly Sunny day with isolated showers in the afternoon. The high is 91 with a heat index as high as 97 degrees. There will be a wind out of the Southeast at 5 mph and the chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday night will drop to a low of 70 degrees.

Natchez’s Mississippi River Gauge indicates a level of 44 feet Tuesday morning and should drop to 43.8 feet Wednesday where it will hover around 43.7 feet throughout the week.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m. and sunset is at 8:07 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor 6:44 a.m., Morning Major 1:15 a.m., Evening Minor 9:38 p.m. Evening Major 1:40 p.m.